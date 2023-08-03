The Love Kitchen to host free health clinic with Cherokee Health Systems on Aug. 9

People will be able to get tested for strep, COVID-19, the flu, HIV, chronic conditions and mono at the clinic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Love Kitchen is going to give people a chance to get free basic health care on Aug. 9. They are going to host a free clinic in partnership with Cherokee Health Systems.

They said they plan to have a mobile health truck there from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., giving people a chance to get vaccinated against illnesses like COVID-19 and the flu. People will also be able to get tested for strep, COVID-19, the flu and mono.

They will also offer tests for conditions like HIV, hepatitis, chlamydia and gonorrhea. They will also be screening and treating chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes and hyperlipidemia.

They will also offer pregnancy tests and urinalysis, as well as standard lab work to check for anemia and kidney, liver and thyroid function. There will also be services to care for different kinds of wounds, as well as behavioral health care services.