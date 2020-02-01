KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Focusing on fitness is one of the most common new year's resolutions most people make. Just because a lot of people make weight loss their goal for the new year doesn't make accomplishing it any easier, though.

One kind of person it can be hardest for is mothers. So one woman, Whitney Heins, decided to create a fitness community for women to help them stay focused and achieve their goals. The community is called The Mother Runners, and it is more than a running club.

Hines said that the group is meant to help stop some of the guilt that can be associated with running and self-care. Stepping away from their families and focusing on themselves can sometimes cause women to feel guilty.

RELATED: Joining a gym for New Years? Read this advice from the BBB first

RELATED: Want to get fit in 2020? Make sure your gym meets consumer business standards first

While it does help mothers stick to their fitness goals, it also helps remind them that taking care of themselves and stepping away from their families is okay.