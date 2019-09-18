NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Between 2014 and 2018, 129 Tennesseans died in accidents involving carbon monoxide poisoning.

Wednesday is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day. This week, Tennessee officials shared safety information about the gas, which is often called "the silent killer."

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas created when natural fuels don't burn completely. Household heating and cooking equipment that burns fuel, like barbecues, fireplaces, and fuel-powered heaters, are potential sources of the gas.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the gas is common when people heat their homes during storms and power outages. However, it can occur at any time.

“We worry about carbon monoxide poisoning in storms and bad weather, when people use portable generators during power outages. But it can also happen in beautiful weather when people are enjoying the outdoors if equipment isn’t used properly," Piercey said.

Piercey added that if you're using a generator, you should follow all of the manufacturer's directions to prevent carbon monoxide production.

Tennessee legislators designated Sept. 18 as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day in honor of five people who died in 2011 from carbon monoxide poisoning in Clarksville. The five died at a children's charity fundraiser after carbon monoxide fumes from a generator seeped into their rented RV.

The RV's carbon monoxide detector, which could have warned them about the dangerous gas levels, was later discovered to have no batteries.

RELATED: TN approves first carbon monoxide bill

RELATED: Oak Ridge FD warns of fake carbon monoxide safety campaign

State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence said it's important to learn about the risks before it gets cold outside.

“Before using a chimney or a generator this fall and winter, Tennesseans should educate themselves about the dangers of carbon monoxide and take steps today to prevent over-exposure in their homes," Lawrence said.

RELATED: 'I love you more': Friend sent message to family before their death in Parks cabin

April 2015: Father, son, & nephew killed by carbon monoxide

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office shared the following tips for preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.