The Trevor Project: 40 percent of LGBTQ youth considered suicide in the past year

The Trevor Project's national survey also found a third of LGBTQ youth have been threatened with physical violence due to their identity.

The Trevor Project released its second annual survey about mental health among LGBTQ youth on July 15. In it, they said that suicide continues to disproportionately impact LGBTQ youth compared to most young people.

The survey found that around 40 percent of LGBTQ youth considered suicide in the past year. The survey also found that more than half of transgender and nonbinary respondents considered it. Around 68 percent of LGBTQ youth also reported symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder in the past two weeks, according to the report.

Most LGBTQ youth also could not afford mental health care, according to the survey. Other barriers to treatment included concerns about parental permission and fears of their identities being revealed publicly.

A third of LGBTQ youth have also been threatened with physical violence due to their identities, the survey revealed. Around 29 percent have also experienced homelessness due to their sexual orientation, according to the report. The survey found most were either kicked out of their homes or ran away.

Affirming gender identity among transgender and nonbinary youth is associated with lower rates of suicide attempts, according to the survey. However, only 1 in 5 transgender youth said most people in their lives affirmed their gender identity.

LGBTQ youth who have thought about hurting themselves in any way can reach out to The Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386. Other resources are available online.