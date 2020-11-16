'This is a National Blood Shortage' | MEDIC Regional Blood Center kicks off annual Orange & Blue Blood Drive

Currently, MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in critical need of blood especially A-, A+ O- and O+.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vol fans, it's time to roll up your sleeves!

Even though the Vols have already played Kentucky, you can now help get a win against the Wildcats off the field.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center needs your help in the annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive.

This is the 33rd year, the Vols taken on the Wildcats in this blood drive but the outcome is more important than ever for several reasons.

In a normal year, donations often decline during the fall and winter months.

However, this is not a typical year. Medic needs even more donations to help stabilize its blood inventory levels.

"This is a national blood shortage. It's not as if we can call another blood center and say 'Can we import products?' because they don't have products to import," said Kristy Altman of MEDIC Regional Blood Center. "That's across the board for whole blood, platelets and convalescent plasma for patients in the hospital."

Currently, MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in critical need of blood especially A-, A+ O- and O+.

Altman said they're hoping to collect about 2,500 blood products from donors this week.

MEDIC is offering some gifts for giving back like a $10 e-gift card, a T-shirt and restaurant coupons.

You can visit the Medic Regional blood center on Ailor Avenue or the one in Farragut.