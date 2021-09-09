Thousands of East Tennessee seniors could lose health coverage because of BlueCross 'error'

The health insurance company says members of one of its Medicare plans must re-enroll by the end of the year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 14,000 East Tennessee seniors could be dropped by their BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee insurance providers unless they re-enroll in their Medicare advantage plan by the end of the year, a spokesperson told 10News.

An "error" with one of the company's BlueAdvantage Sapphire plans resulted in 13,901 members in 16 East Tennessee counties set to lose coverage, spokesperson Alison Sexter said.

"This issue was the result of internal error, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure it doesn’t happen again," she said.

Medicare supplement plans provide additional coverage for people who have Medicare — traditionally mostly senior citizens and some people with disabilities.

The company sent a letter to impacted members on October 30 and plans several in-person enrollment meetings over the coming weeks to help them re-enroll, Sexter said.

The mistake impacted members of the plan in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union counties, Sexter said.

Affected members can call 1-800-292-5146 and ask to re-enroll in the BlueAdvantage Sapphire East plan, or visit the company's website.