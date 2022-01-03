TN bill would prevent abortion-inducing medicine from being sent in mail, require doctor visit for it

The bill, S.B. 2281, is also named the "Tennessee Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill proposed by state lawmakers would prevent patients from getting abortion-inducing medicine in the mail. It would place criminal and civil penalties for violations.

The bill, S.B. 2281, is sponsored by Senator Mike Bell (R - District 9). It is named the "Tennessee Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act." It was discussed in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, with a proposed amendment.

That amendment would add the possibility for civil and criminal lawsuits for people who violate it. It would also specifically prevent pharmacists and physicians from prescribing the medicine over the phone or online, and would also require people to get abortion-inducing medicine prescribed from a doctor's office, instead of from a pharmacy.

The bill requires patients who may need abortion-inducing medicine to be examined by physicians in person. Healthcare providers would need to verify that the person is pregnant. If the patient's blood type is Rh-negative, they would need to offer RhoGAM which can help women carry pregnancies to term healthily.

The bill also requires physicians to tell patients they may see products of the pregnancy after the medicine is given. It would also require the abortion-inducing medicine to be given by a qualified physician who also needs to be credentialed to handle possible complications, including emergency transfers.

Physicians can also have a signed agreement with an associated physician who is credentialed to handle complications. Patients must be given the name and phone number of that physician if the bill is passed.

Patients would also need to schedule a follow-up visit between a week or two weeks after the medicine is given. During that visit, physicians will need to verify that the person is no longer pregnant and assess if they are bleeding excessively.

The bill also specifies abortion-inducing medicine can not be given on school grounds. If a minor needs abortion-inducing medicine, the bill would require they get consent from a parent before it is given.

However, minors will not need consent from their parents if they are at risk of dying or if they face severe physical injuries. It specifically does not allow minors to get the medicine if they face psychological or emotional impairments.

The bill would also require the state to prepare materials that direct people to an organization that tells women about abortion-reversing options. It also would require physicians to submit reports whenever they give abortion-inducing medicine.

Senator Raumesh Akbari (D - Memphis) asked a supporter of the bill why they felt it was needed during a committee.

"The purpose of this bill, this is an incredibly complicated medication that comes with complications and possible side-effects for the mother, on top of terminating the life of the child inside her womb," said Will Brewer, a lobbyist from the Tennessee Right to Life group. "The intent of this bill is to have it provided in a doctor's office to make it as safe as possible."