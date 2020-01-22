Tennessee's Comptroller Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA) revealed there have been 62 opioid prescribers who have had abnormal prescribing patterns based on their 2017 prescriptions.

According to OREA report, these prescribers include doctors, nurses, dentists and other licensed practitioners.

However, OREA also stated in its release, "prescribing data can be used as a tool to find potentially inappropriate prescribing, but a fuller range of information is necessary to determine if an identified prescribing pattern is inappropriate."

OREA said 49 prescribers have not been disciplined by their licensing board and are currently not under investigation by their department, 8 prescribers have received "some level of discipline" and there are 5 more developing cases.

For half of the prescribers, there had not been a query opened by the Department of Health, which according to OREA suggests an "area of potential improvement for the department is the monitoring of specific types of patterns, such as monitoring prescribers with a high number of patients concurrent opioid and benzodiazepine prescriptions."

OREA also said 16 prescribers who had an open query were closed based on a consultant's opinion and 6 prescribers reached a settlement with the department based on the disciplinary recommendation of a consultant.

According to the report, when a query is opened, it can take years to complete.

Additionally, OREA said the 5 developing cases have been under investigation for at least 2 years.

