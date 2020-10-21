TN Dept. of Health: Free COVID-19 testing in Fentress County on Saturday

Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group is focusing on bringing drive-thru testing to rural counties in Tennessee.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — People in Fentress County will have the chance to be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, during a drive-thru testing event.

Ken Yager, a state lawmaker, said that Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group is focusing on bringing drive-thru testing to rural counties in Tennessee. Fentress County is one of those counties.

People will be able to stop by the Fentress County Senior Citizens Center in Jamestown between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday to be tested for free. Participants should receive their results within 72 hours depending on test processing volumes at laboratories, according to officials.

Officials said the testing events will be an ongoing effort through the fall. They said they will also provide education on self-isolation and quarantine recommendations.

State health officials will also be testing in Grundy County and Dyer County.