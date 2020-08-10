Tennessee expands services to help uninsured children fighting mental illness

The Tennessee Health Department extended a safety net and will cover children's access to mental health resources who are under-insured and uninsured.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The CDC estimates between 13 and 20 percent of kids 3 - 17 years old have a mental health issue.

Lindsay Stone is the director of children and youth mental health programming at the McNabb Center. She said that because of the pandemic, that number could be higher.

"We have seen an increase in need when we talk about stress and mental health issues kids have had to navigate," said Stone.

Kids who went from interacting with friends at school to isolation at home have faced more mental health issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new initiative, The Tennessee Department of health is providing more resources for children battling mental illness.

"The safety net services historically have only been for age 18 and above so this is the first time the state of Tennessee has opened up these services to 3-year-olds to 17-year-olds," Stone said.

She said better outcomes happen when people start receiving mental health services sooner.

"We know that early intervention matters so if we can reach children and families at an earlier age at an earlier point, we know that does impact outcomes going forward," said Stone.

Through a state partnership, the McNabb Center will provide outpatient mental health care to children in eight East Tennessee counties, including seven counties in our area.

"Really to close the gap to those children that need access to care that are either underinsured or uninsured," Stone said.