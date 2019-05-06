KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Federal inspectors have flagged two East Tennessee nursing homes as having "persistent record of poor care."

Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center is in West Knoxville and Asbury Place is in Maryville, and they are the two of nearly 400 named in a Senate report that came out this week.

The report said the list was originally kept secret until the Senators made it public.

Both of them caught the state's attention last year--fining them thousands of dollar and preventing them from accepting new patients.

Last July, the Tennessee Department of Health inspected Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center and found a resident fell while a worker was changing the bed linens.

Last September, state inspectors found Asbury Place in Maryville had violated standards for administration and basic services during a complaint survey.

In response to the federal report, a spokesperson for Asbury Place told 10News the following:

"Asbury Place Maryville has served seniors for more than 60 years and our primary concern continues to be the safety and well-being of those who live, work, and receive care at our community. This Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services list is based on standard surveys spanning 2016 to August 2018. Since that time, state surveyors have visited our Health Care Center on multiple occasions and we continue to maintain compliance with CMS’ Medicare conditions of participation.

We have been hard at work improving our care and services, and ensuring that we have committed leaders and staff who are dedicated to the residents we serve. We remain focused on continually improving the level of care we provide and are proud of the extraordinary work being done at our community."

The CDC said there are about 1.5 million licensed beds in about 15,000 nursing homes in the country.

You can look up each one on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid website and see their reviews about health inspections, staffing levels and other quality measures.

Experts said when you are looking for a place for your loved one, you should really do your own investigating.

"If you're going in for a tour of the facility, you'll probably see a family member there and just tell the staff, do you mind, I'd like to go ask her a question, and just say, how do you feel about this place that your parent or your friend is living in?" said Susan Long, the CAC director of the Office on Aging.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid said it's rare the agency takes away funding from a nursing home.