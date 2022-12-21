TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza

One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza.

One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH.

It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH urges anyone who has not received a flu shot to do so now.

The Knox County Health Department partnered with the City of Knoxville to offer vaccination clinics in December. The last day to visit is Thursday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Civic Auditorium and Coliseum