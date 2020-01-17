KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Employees at the University of Tennessee can now get paid time off to donate a body organ or bone marrow.

The policy, which is called the Body Organ and Bone Marrow Donation Policy, gives eligible faculty and staff up to six weeks of paid time off to donate a body organ. It also gives up to one week of paid time off to donate bone marrow.

"This policy will be named the Laura McGinnis Policy on Organ Donation after UT Institute of Agriculture employee Frankie McGinnis’ daughter, who passed away after experiencing complications from an organ donation," the University of Tennessee press release said.

UT said leave may be taken in one continuous period or in smaller increments for any medical reason related to the donation.

“We hope this policy will honor Ms. McGinnis’ daughter and better equip our employees to make this selfless donation,” Interim President Randy Boyd said.

This policy will go into effect on March 1, 2020.

In addition, the university has created a task force to make recommendations on a policy that will provide 12 weeks paid family leave for eligible faculty and staff with a goal of having a policy in place by July 1.

“We applaud the governor’s leadership in demonstrating the tremendous importance of family,” Boyd said. “I hope that these policies portray our commitment to the support of our employees’ families.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Bill Lee introduced a plan to give state workers up to 12 weeks of annual paid family leave.

"While the executive order did not have higher education implications, the UT System had been researching an expansion of parental and family leave and how it could be implemented in an academic setting," the UT release said.

