University of Tennessee hosts flu vaccine clinic for campus community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The campus community at the University of Tennessee had the chance to get their flu shots and stay healthy during a flu vaccine clinic on Thursday.

Officials said that 519 people registered for the clinic and that even more people will be able to get their shots later this month. The university will offer another clinic later in October and will hold another in November, officials said.

At the beginning of the school year, university officials said that students and staff would be required to get a flu vaccine. However, they can choose not to be vaccinated for religious or medical reasons.

"Even if you don't want to get a flu shot, think about your loved ones," said Dr. Chisa Huffman from the College of Nursing. "Think about your brothers or sisters, your moms or dads and other people's moms or dads, brothers and sisters and how you could be the prevention. The prevention is always better than the cure."

The clinic was held between 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, at the Student Recreational and Fitness Center. Officials said that getting a flu vaccine this year will be more important than ever.