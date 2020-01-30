KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee's Center for Global Engagement suspended all spring 2020 education abroad programs to China Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

School officials said they are working with the students affected.

University officials said they are closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in coordination with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee Department of Health, the Knox County Health Department, and international health safety and security agencies.

No decision has been made on mini-term or summer study abroad, according to the university.

"CGE will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any changes to current study abroad students and study abroad applicants," a release said.

The CGE has posted a coronavirus advisory for faculty and staff who travel internationally.

According to the CDC, coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

All patients presenting to the Student Health Center with cough and fever will be masked to protect other patients as the cause of their illness is being determined. In addition, all patients will be asked a travel history to determine if they are at risk for the newly identified Coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency over the global outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus.

The WHO announcement comes hours after China said the death toll from the new virus has risen to 170.

The Director General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the main reason for the declaration is not because of what's happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries.

To learn more about U.S. cases, view the CDC’s map.