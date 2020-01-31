FALL BRANCH, Tenn. — Nearly 8,000 people are sick and 170 dead in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak. The CDC said Thursday the virus has now spread from one person to another for the first time in the U.S.

Fall Branch native Becca Wright is relieved to be back home in East Tennessee. The UT graduate spent the past year in China teaching kids English. She lived in Baotou, 900 miles north of Wuhan -- the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wright said she didn't realize the magnitude of the outbreak until she went to Beijing to fly home.

"They stopped us and sprayed us with sanitizer,” Wright said. “Sprayed me, all over my hands, my body. They sprayed us. And everybody at the hostel were wearing masks."

Wright said face masks are common because of pollution, but this was different.

"It wasn't just, 'Oh this lady is wearing a mask. That man is wearing a mask.' It was, 'Everybody is wearing a mask,'" she said.

Wright planned to stay in Beijing another three days for lunar new year festivities, but when those were canceled, she decided it was time to go home.

"I felt stuck, honestly, because there were these rumors going around to us that cities were going to start shutting down,” Wright said.

She is now hearing stories from friends still in China of entire cities staying inside and schools closed.

As soon as Wright got home in Knoxville, she called the CDC to be safe, but she's okay.

"I have a little bit of a cough,” she said. “So for me it was a little bit of an extra... it was not just a cough in my head. It was scary."

Local health officials said the risk is very low in East Tennessee.

"We're still learning lots of information about this,” Dr. Stephen Andrew May said. “We have lots of questions that need to be answered."

Even more than escaping the coronavirus, Wright is glad to be home.

"I made it back! We're here!" she said.

Wright will be back in the Tri-Cities with her family next weekend.

This story was originally reported by WCYB.