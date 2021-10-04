UT Medical Center administers 50,000 total COVID-19 vaccines

The University of Tennessee Medical Center started giving vaccinations on December 17, 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced Saturday that they administered 50,000 total COVID-19 vaccinations, after around four months of vaccinating people.

They began giving COVID-19 vaccinations on December 17, 2020, according to officials. On Saturday, they released a video highlighting memorable moments from when they started giving vaccinations.

"It's a great accomplishment, we've come a long way since we started at the end of December," said Dr. Troy Rebert, the Director of Outpatient Pharmacy. "It's a goal that we wanted to reach, and it's also a great community benefit as well."

Since December the medical center vaccinated major local figures like Theotis Robinson Jr., a trailblazer and retired Vice-President of Equity and Diversity at UT.

"I wanted to demonstrate to those folk that this vaccine is safe," said Robinson Jr. "It is a very devastating disease, and now I can interact more normally with my children, my grandchildren and people I hold dear to my heart."