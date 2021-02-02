UT Medical Center: Third Pfizer dose available to eligible people now, boosters available in Sept.

Health officials said they are offering an additional dose of the vaccine for immunocompromised patients who got their second dose at least 28 days before.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center has announced they are offering an additional dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised patients. They also said they would start offering a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine in mid-September to eligible people.

For the third dose of the shot, patients must have received their second dose at least 28 days prior to their appointments. They must also be considered immunocompromised.

These include patients receiving cancer treatments, people who received an organ transplant and patients who are taking medicines or who have conditions that decrease immune system responses.

In mid-September, the hospital will also start offering a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people who received their second dose at least 8 months ago. When it is available, officials said they will have more information about which groups are eligible.

They said the rollout of the booster shot could be similar to the initial vaccine rollout process, with different groups eligible to receive it at different times. During the initial vaccine rollout, factors like supplies and how much risk people were at for contracting COVID-19 were taken into consideration.

If you are eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you can schedule an appointment for the additional dose here.