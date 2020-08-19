UT Medical Center Mobile Mammography Unit to be in Alcoa Friday

The unit will be taking new precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including pre-appointment screening questions and temperature checks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Women in Alcoa will soon have a chance to be checked for health concerns through a UT Medical Center program offering mammographies to women across East Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center's 3D Mobile Mammography Unit will be at Rick McGill's Toyota on Friday, Aug. 21. The building is located near McGhee Tyson Airport, at 3145 Alcoa Highway. Patients will need pre-scheduled appointments before they will be seen, according to a release.

The unit will be available between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. providing breast health screenings for patients. Dr. John L. Bell and Erica Arem, the Senior Major Gifts Officer for UT Medical Center, will also be on-site between 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

The unit is taking new precautions against COVID-19. Patients will need to answer pre-appointment screening questions and undergo temperature checks. They will also need to wear face coverings. Only patients will be allowed into the mobile unit, according to a release.