UT Medical Center plans for "freestanding emergency room" in Fentress County

Fentress County has not had a hospital since June 2019. The University of Tennessee Medical Center signed a letter of intent to build an E.R. in July 2020.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center said that it wanted to build a "freestanding emergency center" in Fentress County.

Officials said they signed a letter of intent to build the emergency room with the county early July 2020. However, they also said they may have to work on the approval process for a full year.

The freestanding emergency center would function like a regular, licensed emergency room, but would also be distinct from the UT Medical Center.

The Jamestown Regional Medical Center, a hospital in Fentress County, closed in June after running dangerously low on supplies. There were signs posted on the facility's doors that said patients would not be treated until the facility reopened.

In August 2019, a federal application for the facility to receive federal money was approved. However, that was the first hurdle for the medical facility to re-enter the Medicare program. In June 2020, the medical company opened an office in Knoxville to help manage its facilities.