UT to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Vol Village before football game on Saturday

Tennessee Athletics will offer free doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on campus Saturday at the Vol Village.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Usually, when fans arrive at Vol Village, they're met with food, drinks and games. On Saturday, they will also have a chance to also help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect themselves from it.

Officials with Tennessee Athletics announced that they will host a free vaccine clinic at Vol Village on Saturday, before the football game against Pittsburgh. Medical professionals will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who wants it, 12 years old and older.

It will be held in Humanities Plaza from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. and walk-ups will be welcome. However, people can also pre-register to get a vaccine online.

Anyone who gets the vaccine will also get a free Tennessee t-shirt as well as other gifts, according to officials.