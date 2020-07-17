Vanderbilt University: More 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Tennessee

Almost 150 people are hospitalized in Knoxville and East Tennessee, according to the report by the Vanderbilt Department of Health Policy.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 in Tennessee as of July 15, according to a report by Vanderbilt University's Department of Health Policy.

The report analyzes the number of cases by age and region over time. Officials also said they found new cases are hitting a wider range of age groups, with an increased number of new cases for people under 30 years old across the state.

Many of the new cases and hospitalizations are also concentrated in Middle Tennessee, according to the report. It showed more than 300 hospitalizations in the region. The Memphis-area also showed a large number of hospitalizations, at just under 300.

Around 400 hospitalized people were put into the ICU, according to the report. More than 100 were also put on a ventilator, officials said.