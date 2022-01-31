Vanderbilt recruiting children to study allergic responses to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

Researchers said they want to see how the vaccine impacts children who are highly allergic to food, pharmaceuticals, and other routine vaccines.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt is looking for parents to enroll their children in a study examining the allergic responses to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

The study is for unvaccinated children ages five to 17. Vanderbilt is one of 29 sites participating in the trial. The goal is to determine the risk of allergic reactions to Pfizer's mRNA COVID vaccine.

Researchers said they want to see how the vaccine impacts children who are highly allergic to food, pharmaceuticals, and other routine vaccines.

Dr. Elizabeth Phillips just worked on the adult-focused version of this study. However, Phillips said it's essential also to see the response in children.

"Allergies, of course, are a little bit different in kids than adults," Phillips said. "Many adults have grown out of their childhood allergies, and so it's important for us to know children who actually still have allergies, their response need to be measured in a controlled fashion."

Phillips said a draw for parents could be that qualified people at Vanderbilt will closely monitor the children. Phillips added that true allergies with the vaccine have proven to be very rare.

According to a press release from Vanderbilt, study participants will be randomized into two groups, randomized 2:1 to initially receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine versus a placebo vaccine dose of normal saline.

Medical professionals will observe all the children for at least 1.5 hours during every visit. The group who received the placebo will be eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine four days later.

Both groups will receive the vaccine three weeks apart per the standard administration. In addition, blood and urine samples will be taken from participants as part of the study to determine responses and mechanisms of reactions to the vaccines.

There are several ways to obtain information about the study and complete a prescreening survey: