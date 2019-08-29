KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox, Anderson, Blount County and Maryville City Schools are reviewing their policies about vaping and e-cigarettes after health officials warn about potential risks.

All of those districts said that the use of tobacco products is not allowed, including vapes and e-cigarettes.

Students who violate policies face a range of consequences, including in-school and out-of-school suspension, a citation from the school resource officer or expulsion.

On the first offense, students at Anderson County Schools can attend a class called "Kick It," aimed at helping students quit smoking.

The districts also said staff has undergone training to spot vapes or e-cigarettes. However, that training varied district to district.

Maryville City Schools said staff at the junior high and high school level received that training.

Anderson County Schools told 10News they train staff to identify JUULs especially.

The Knox County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health recently confirmed a respiratory illness associated with vaping or e-cigarette use.

The patient is expected to recover, KCHD said.

The county health department is working with the Tennessee Department of Health to identify a cause of the illness.

“Given the activity in the rest of the U.S., we’ve been expecting a case and believe more are likely,” KCHD Senior Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said in the release. “It is still early in the investigation, but it’s important for the public to be aware of the symptoms and the potential link with e-cigarettes.”

Buchanan told 10News that about 30% of high school students in Knox County said they vaped.

An illustration shows a man exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette in Washington, DC on October 2, 2018.

EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty

The CDC is investigating cases of severe pulmonary diseases in people who use vapes or e-cigarrettes. 193 cases have been reported in 22 different states, not including Tennessee. Many of those cases are from teens and young adults.

Symptoms associated with a potentially vaping-related illness include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The Tennessee Department of Health is asking health care providers to report possible cases of serious respiratory illnesses among patients who use e-cigarettes or vaping devices.

