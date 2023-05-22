KCHD releases report focusing on veterans' mental health

Veterans account for 7.7% of Knox County's population, according to the Knox County Health Department's report.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department released a report focused on veterans' mental health on Monday.

Knox County is home to almost 29,000 military veterans, according to the report.

2.2% of Knox County veterans served in World War II, 5.9% served in the Korean War, 34.5% served in the Vietnam era, 23.5% served in the Gulf War before September 2001 and 21.8% served in the Gulf War after September 2001, the report states.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness said that the three primary mental health concerns that a person may experience while or after serving is PTSD, depression and traumatic brain injury.

The report states that 27% of veterans overall and 44% of veterans who served after 9/11 say that returning to civilian life was difficult.

Veterans account for approximately 15% of all suicides in Tennessee. In 2020, the suicide rate of veterans in the state was 39.9 per 100,000, according to the report.

“Veterans and service members have unique experiences which are important to acknowledge when considering mental health,” KCHD's Division Director of Epidemiology Dr. Corinne Tandy said. “This report takes a look at the primary mental health concerns facing veterans and provides a list of resources for those in need of services.”