KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s the final day of the five days of giving. And day five is all about health and how to volunteer to help care for people in East Tennessee.

Donating your passenger seat can help save a life. Volunteers can serve as a Road to Recovery driver with the American Cancer Society, taking cancer patients to and from treatment. The organization provides training.

To be eligible people must:

Have a good driving record

Be between 18-84 years old

Have computer access

Be available during a weekday

Can volunteer 1 or more times per month

Click here for more information and to sign up.



For those who want to paint the town pink, Susan G. Komen of East Tennessee helps the community every year. People can volunteer in several roles including administration, community program advocacy and be a part of the annual Race for the Cure.

Also, donating blood can help thousands in East Tennessee. MEDIC Regional Blood Center has several opportunities and events for people to roll up their sleeves and be a part of.

Plus, servicemen and servicewomen can read, listen to music or just spend time with fellow veterans in hospice care. It’s one of several volunteer opportunities at Caris Health Care.