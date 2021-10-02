Walmart and Sam's Club to offer COVID-19 vaccinations across Tennessee; here's where to go

Walmart will begin offering vaccinations at locations across Tennessee on Friday.
That includes several locations in East Tennessee, including ones in Sevierville, Knoxville, Oneida, Murfreesboro and more.
If you want to make an appointment, first create a Walmart account here, then actually schedule an appointment at your preferred location here.
Vaccinations will be available at both Walmart and Sam's Club stores for those who are eligible.
You may check your eligibility for a vaccination in Tennessee using this tool.
Check out the full list of locations below:
The company says 90% of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart.
“Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for re-opening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to reach that goal," Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said.
Make sure to check your county's vaccination phase here.