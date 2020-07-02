KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Choosing what to wear on Friday got a little easier — make sure to wear red for National Wear Red Day!

On Feb. 7, the American Heart Association is encouraging people to wear red to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases, the top threat to women's health. It is part of the association's movement, 'Go Red for Women.'

In Knoxville, Mayor Glenn Jacobs will present the proclamation for National Wear Red Day. He will be at Tennova in Turkey Creek at 9 a.m. Friday morning. Toney Benton, the CEO of Tennova Market and Dr. Malcolm Foster will also be there to discuss cardiovascular health.

Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds, according to the American Heart Association. They also said that 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by making small lifestyle changes.

To stay healthy, the American Heart Association recommends women know their five personal health numbers: their total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. They also recommend eating smart and regular exercise.