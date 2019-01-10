KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — West Nile Virus (WNV) has been confirmed in mosquitoes in the Fairmont Boulevard area of North Knoxville, according to the Knox Co. Health Dept. Spraying has been scheduled in the area for Oct. 3.

Here are the areas that will be impacted during the spraying, which will happen between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., weather permitting:

Mineral Springs Avenue from Walker Boulevard to Whittle Springs Road

Walker Boulevard from Mineral Springs Avenue to Powers Street

Montclair Avenue

Underwood Place

White Oak Lane

Valley View Drive from Whittle Springs Road to White Oak Lane

McCampbell Avenue

Upland Avenue

Tecoma Drive

Arbor Place

Maxwell Street

Emoriland Boulevard east of Kuhlman Street

Fairmont Boulevard from Kuhlman Street to Maxwell Street

Avondale Avenue from Whittle Springs to Maxwell Street

Boright Place

Boright Drive from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street

McNutt Street

Brunswick Street

Whitney Place

Forestdale Avenue from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street

Edgewood Avenue from Barton Street to Maxwell Street

Barton Street from Edgewood to Fairmont; Albert Avenue from Barton Street to Fairview Street; Nickerson Avenue from Barton Street to Bellevue Street

Fairview Street from Nickerson Avenue to Edgewood Avenue

Clearview Street

Orlando Street

Bellevue Street

Derieux Drive

Seymour Avenue

Sandra Avenue

Shaw Drive

Fontana Street

Fairwood Avenue

Powers Street

Miami Street

Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, weather permitting.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

Previously scheduled follow-up sprayings in the Rocky Hill and Milligan Street areas will also take place Thursday, Oct. 3, between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. A complete schedule of treatments is available online at knoxcounty.org/health.

To reduce the risk of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases, KCHD recommends:

• Applying repellants to skin often when outdoors; repellants can be lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellants containing one of the following ingredients: DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant. Read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

• Wearing socks and long, loose, and light-colored shirts and pants.

• Treating clothing with permethrin or purchasing pretreated permethrin clothing.

• Disposing of, regularly emptying, or turning over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans to reduce mosquito habitats.

• Using larvicides, such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks, to prevent mosquito proliferation in large water-holding containers, including bird baths and garden water features. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.