KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — West Nile Virus (WNV) has been confirmed in mosquitoes in the Fairmont Boulevard area of North Knoxville, according to the Knox Co. Health Dept. Spraying has been scheduled in the area for Oct. 3.
Here are the areas that will be impacted during the spraying, which will happen between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., weather permitting:
- Mineral Springs Avenue from Walker Boulevard to Whittle Springs Road
- Walker Boulevard from Mineral Springs Avenue to Powers Street
- Montclair Avenue
- Underwood Place
- White Oak Lane
- Valley View Drive from Whittle Springs Road to White Oak Lane
- McCampbell Avenue
- Upland Avenue
- Tecoma Drive
- Arbor Place
- Maxwell Street
- Emoriland Boulevard east of Kuhlman Street
- Fairmont Boulevard from Kuhlman Street to Maxwell Street
- Avondale Avenue from Whittle Springs to Maxwell Street
- Boright Place
- Boright Drive from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street
- McNutt Street
- Brunswick Street
- Whitney Place
- Forestdale Avenue from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street
- Edgewood Avenue from Barton Street to Maxwell Street
- Barton Street from Edgewood to Fairmont; Albert Avenue from Barton Street to Fairview Street; Nickerson Avenue from Barton Street to Bellevue Street
- Fairview Street from Nickerson Avenue to Edgewood Avenue
- Clearview Street
- Orlando Street
- Bellevue Street
- Derieux Drive
- Seymour Avenue
- Sandra Avenue
- Shaw Drive
- Fontana Street
- Fairwood Avenue
- Powers Street
- Miami Street
Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, weather permitting.
Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.
Previously scheduled follow-up sprayings in the Rocky Hill and Milligan Street areas will also take place Thursday, Oct. 3, between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. A complete schedule of treatments is available online at knoxcounty.org/health.
To reduce the risk of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases, KCHD recommends:
• Applying repellants to skin often when outdoors; repellants can be lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellants containing one of the following ingredients: DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant. Read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.
• Wearing socks and long, loose, and light-colored shirts and pants.
• Treating clothing with permethrin or purchasing pretreated permethrin clothing.
• Disposing of, regularly emptying, or turning over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans to reduce mosquito habitats.
• Using larvicides, such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks, to prevent mosquito proliferation in large water-holding containers, including bird baths and garden water features. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.