What the COVID-19 vaccine timeline could look like for Knox County

Some hopeful news came earlier this week after health officials said that a COVID-19 vaccine is closer than we think.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some hopeful news came earlier this week after health officials said that a COVID-19 vaccine is closer than we think. Pfizer said their vaccine is 90% effective and will soon seek emergency authorization from the FDA by the end of the month.

But the big question still lingers — how long after that will it take for the vaccine to impact communities? Experts said that substantial community impact may be several months away.

There are still a lot of unknowns and changes that will come along the way, but Knox County Health Director Martha Buchanan said once approved, it will trickle out through the community. There won't be a giant supply at the start.

"We'll vaccinate our healthcare workers and first responders," she said.

She said vaccinating frontline workers first means fewer nurses and doctors will call out sick from work, helping to staff hospitals so they aren't overrun with patients.

"We'll start seeing those little wins in our community," Buchanan said.

Down the road, when there are enough vaccines for everyone, it'll still take patience. It takes weeks for vaccines to be effective, and the new vaccine will take two doses, Buchanan said.

Buchanan also said some members of the community may choose not be vaccinated, delaying substantial community impact She estimates it won't be until mid-2021 that people will see a good community penetration of the vaccine.

Getting thousands of East Tennesseans vaccinated will take a lot of work. The Tennessee National Guard administered around 500,000 COVID-19 tests across the state. Plans are in the works for them and multiple agencies to help with a vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group consists of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, along with a stakeholder group of more than 28 partner agencies and offices consulted on the development of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

There's still a lot of data to be considered still, but Buchanan is hopeful and encouraged.