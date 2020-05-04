KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — You can make cloth masks and donate them to healthcare workers in the community.

1. Making Cloth Masks

Guidelines for Homemade Masks:

Material – 100 percent cotton, double-sewn with stabilizer; also needs a metal piece at the bridge of the nose measuring roughly 4 inches; no restrictions on colors, patterns, etc. of cotton fabric

Size – Measures about 8 inches wide and 4 inches tall, with straps being 16-18 inches at each of the four corners (straps preferred over elastic loops for comfort/durability)

After crafting, here's the places collecting the masks locally.

UTMC

Drop off at the Flag Circle entrance, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920

Parkwest Medical Center

Drop-off at:

Covenant Health Supply Chain Dept

1400 Centerpoint Blvd, Bldg. A

Suite 150

Knoxville, TN 37932

865-374-6900

Blount Memorial Hospital

To donate and coordinate a drop-off contact the Blount Memorial Foundation by phone at 865-977-5727 or email at foundation@bmnet.com (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Messages also can be sent through the Foundation Facebook page.

Community Efforts

A Facebook group Knox Makes Masks shares tips and tutorials for those wanting to help and coordinates efforts for donation. You can join the group and follow along for collection.

Prestige Cleaners is collecting any community donations of handmade masks. You can drop them off through their drive thru at certain Prestige locations. They will take those masks make them compliant then donate them to whoever is at need: assisted livings, nursing homes and people who are high risk.

The Jacks of Knoxville store is also helping out. You can drop masks off at their downtown store, or ship them.

They ask that the masks are washed and placed individually in a zip-locking bag. Please fill out their form before donating.

133c S Gay Street

Knoxville, TN 37902

