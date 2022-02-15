Woman 'functionally cured' of HIV, but it may not work for everyone, yet

A very small population of HIV-positive people could benefit, but the technology could be used for further research.

ATLANTA — For the first time, American research revealed doctors have possibly cured a woman of HIV.

Using cutting-edge treatment, the New York patient, as she is identified, is off HIV medications and remains asymptomatic and healthy, research shows.

The treatment used stem cells from umbilical cord blood to treat the HIV-positive woman. The patient was also treated for her leukemia. After using the treatment, researchers said her cancer has been in remission for four years, she was able to go off her HIV medications for three years and hasn’t experienced a resurgence of HIV in 14 months.

It’s good news, but there’s a caveat. Researchers said the treatment is toxic and sometimes fatal, and ethically can only be used in people who have a combination of potentially fatal cancers and HIV.

“It is a dangerous treatment. They have to essentially kill the immune system and then give them a new immune system in hopes that they don’t have HIV in there and it helps with their leukemia," Dr. John Torres, Senior Medical Correspondent for NBC News explained.

Two other people have been cured of HIV in recent history. But, for some people living with HIV, the news of a cure sometimes makes it hard to get their hopes up.

“It’s funny because a lot of times when these things (articles) come out, friends or family who know I’m living with HIV will send them to me,” said Kennedi Lowman, who’s been HIV-positive for almost six years.

Lowman works with THRIVE Support Services to help minority communities living with HIV get connected to medical and mental health services. It’s a crucial role and as of 2018, Atlanta remained No. 2 in the nation for new HIV diagnoses. With her personal experience and work in the community, there’s a couple reasons Lowman is cautiously optimistic about the news.

One, as Torres explained, the treatment isn’t feasible for everyone; a very small population of HIV-positive people could benefit.

“They think around 50 people in the U.S. a year could be eligible for this," he told NBC News.

Two, technically the patient has been what doctors deemed "functionally cured.”

“The reason they call it functional is because they need to track it for years to come because HIV, the virus, can be very tricky. It can hide out and almost a decade later it can pop back up. So, they’re keeping a very close eye on it,” said Torres.

Lowman said long-term data and additional information are needed before getting too excited about the news.

“We've seen the studies that have been done in other countries, and then the person might revert back, or their numbers look bad. And then what about those of us who don't have cancer? Is that saying that there's no hope for us?” Lowman said, “You also have to think about people's income and their insurance. Is insurance going to cover this or pay for this? Because (the) majority of the people, you're already fighting an uphill battle with your cancer treatments and your cancer medication. So, you have to really look and see how this is going to help innovate our people.”

But that’s not to say the news isn’t welcome. The fact that the patient is a woman shows progress. While women make up about half of the worlds HIV-positive population, only about 11 percent of women are included in cure trials studies, according to The New York Times.

And while the treatment won’t be available for every HIV-positive person, Torres explained it gives scientists data to help with further research.

“It’s giving them a lot of information on what direction they need to take with HIV research to try to find the elusive cure they’ve been working on for decades and we’re one step closer now,” said Torres

Lowman agreed.

“Everybody is actively looking for a cure for HIV," Lowman said. "And I am all for it. And I'm glad and I will be excited for when that day does come, it will really be grateful and helpful.”

As the world learns more and waits for a universal cure, Lowman said the best thing people living with HIV (and those around them) can do is educate themselves to help remove stigma, prevent HIV, and get the medical attention they need to help them live a quality life.