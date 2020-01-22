KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It does not take a strong person to start a Facebook group. Yet, it does take a strong person to change hearts and inspire people to find the strength they need to persevere through tough times.

Megan Stinnett was that kind of strong person, who used her battle with cancer as a platform to inspire the people around her. As she went through treatment, she would make faith-focused posts on Facebook about finding joy and a group formed around them, 'Miracle for Megan.'

At around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning she lost her fight with cancer, according to a post her husband made in the group.

"She prayed for people and the followers prayed for her," Gary Stinnett wrote in a post to the group. "She always was looking to show other people what God can do."

One of the kinds of posts she would make included updates about her condition. She even had a photoshoot with a professional photographer, to show that she was more than her cancer diagnosis.

Stinnett was first diagnosed in 2013 after a mole she had removed came back as melanoma. Later, they found out she had cancer all over her body and went to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for help.

Later, she was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic melanoma, according to Gary Stinnett's post on Facebook.

The Facebook group has more than 3,500 members and was started in September 2015.