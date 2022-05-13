Women's Health Week is a time for women young and old to make themselves a priority

“Just do what feels suitable for your body," said one expert. "And always, always honor yourself.”

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is Women's Health Week, a time set aside to encourage women young and old to make their health a priority.

Joanna Gaon has been making her health a priority her entire life.

She said she noticed the effects of bad habits on her mother's health, and she did not want the same thing to happen to her.

“It was always essential to me, it made me sad. The symptoms she experienced, so I always just wanted to be healthy," she said. "I wanted to be on a good path of exercise and excellent nutrition."

She is the owner of Evolve Nutrition and Yoga in Knoxville and said she thinks women should exercise daily.

The U.S Health and Human Services Department also said exercising is one of the best ways to prevent heart disease, one of the top killers of women in the U.S.

Most women between 40 years old and 60 years old have at least one risk factor for heart disease, so getting a yearly checkup is essential. Knoxville health experts said that women should take any chance to meet with their healthcare providers and talk about their risk factors, even if they don't have a specific health concern.

"Getting a simple blood pressure can tell you a lot,” said Dena Mashburn, the director of Nursing at the Knox County Health Department.

The Knox County health department offers a wide range of healthcare services for people, even if they do not have insurance. It includes reproductive health screenings, mental health services and STI testing

Goan also said that she encourages women to pay attention to their bodies.