Work begins to build UT Medical Center's new orthopedic center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center broke ground on a new orthopedic center.

A small group from UTMC and OrthoTennessee broke ground on the new UTMC Advanced Orthopaedic Institute at Cherokee Farm in the UT Research Park.

Representatives for the project said it will advance orthopedic care and research throughout our region and provide a freestanding orthopedic ambulatory surgery center.

The facility will have the space needed for patient services and research, making it unlike any other orthopedic center in our region.

"All of those things coming together in one facility here on a beautiful venue on Cherokee Farm, I really believe it's going to be just outstanding," Dr. George Baddour, the center's Vice President, said.

Some of the most common procedures that will be performed at the center include hand and foot surgery, arthroscopy and reconstruction procedures.