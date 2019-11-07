Emergency Management teams across East Tennessee have been working all afternoon to fix roads damaged after heavy rains and thunderstorms moved across east Tennessee.
In Claiborne County, a sinkhole was reported on Goin Road near Midway School Road. It's been closed for repairs.
In Campbell County, crews reported flooding at the 141 exit of I-75 headed to Scott County.
Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security
I-75 north at mile 142 closed earlier Thursday after a rockslide.
