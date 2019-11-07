Emergency Management teams across East Tennessee have been working all afternoon to fix roads damaged after heavy rains and thunderstorms moved across east Tennessee.

In Claiborne County, a sinkhole was reported on Goin Road near Midway School Road. It's been closed for repairs.

Claiborne County Office of Emergency Management Homeland Security Please try to avoid Goin rd near Midway School road closed for repairs.

In Campbell County, crews reported flooding at the 141 exit of I-75 headed to Scott County.

I-75 north at mile 142 closed earlier Thursday after a rockslide.

