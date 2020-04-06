George Floyd's full autopsy results released; he tested positive for COVID-19 in April

While the report revealed George Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 in April, the autopsy report noted Floyd's lungs appeared healthy.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has released its full autopsy report on the death of George Floyd.

In the final diagnosis, the medical examiner found that Floyd, 46, "became unresponsive while being restrained by law enforcement officers; he received emergency medical care in the field and subsequently in the Hennepin HealthCare (HHC) Emergency Department, but could not be resuscitated."

The 20-page report was released Wednesday evening with the permission of Floyd's family.

It also revealed that Floyd had tested positive for coronavirus on April 3. The report noted a nasal swab coronavirus test performed during the autopsy came back as positive for COVID-19. However, the medical examiner noted that likely reflected "persistent" positivity from his previous infection and Floyd appeared asymptomatic.

The report also noted Floyd's lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

The medical examiner had released a summary report on Monday, which ruled Floyd's manner of death as a homicide. It stated the cause of death was "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

His family had an independent autopsy performed as well, which said he died from asphyxiation due to sustained forceful pressure.

Also on Wednesday, charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin were elevated, and three other former officers were charged for their involvement in George Floyd's death.

A revised criminal complaint against Chauvin filed Wednesday said that Chauvin and Officers Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng restrained Floyd prone to the ground with a knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

The complaints detail how none of the officers took action to assist Floyd, change his position or reduce the force Chauvin was using. In fact, the complaint alleges that none of the officers moved from their positions as Floyd pleaded for help.