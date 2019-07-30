WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Health officials in Washington County, Tennessee are offering free Hepatitis A vaccinations to anyone who visited the McDonald's on 1710 West Market Street in Johnson City on Wednesday, July 24.

According to a news release issued by the county health department, people who went to the restaurant between noon and 11:59 p.m. on July 24 may have been exposed to the illness.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Hepatitis A can be spread when a person ingests fecal matter, even in very small amounts. People who have been exposed to hepatitis A can reduce their risk of illness by receiving hepatitis A vaccination within two weeks of exposure. -Washington County Health Dept.

Free vaccinations for affected people are being offered on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Washington County Health Department's clinic located at 219 Princeton Road. If you ate at the restaurant on that Wednesday and cannot make it to the vaccination event, call 423-975-2200 to schedule an appointment.

Read the full news release below:

HEPATITIS A VACCINATION EVENT TO BE HELD IN JOHNSON CITY

Local Restaurant Patrons May Have Been Exposed to Illness

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. – The Tennessee Department of Health is investigating a case of acute hepatitis A in an employee of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1710 West Market St. in Johnson City. Customers who visited the restaurant between 12 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 may have been exposed to the illness. The Washington County Health Department will offer preventive treatment for hepatitis A to anyone who visited the restaurant during that time at the clinic located at 219 Princeton Road on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1 from 8 am to 6 pm.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Hepatitis A can be spread when a person ingests fecal matter, even in very small amounts. People who have been exposed to hepatitis A can reduce their risk of illness by receiving hepatitis A vaccination within two weeks of exposure.

Hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine and by thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water. Signs and symptoms of hepatitis A usually appear two to four weeks after exposure and can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain and jaundice of the skin or eyes. Children under six years of age who are infected with hepatitis A often do not have signs or symptoms of the illness.

Those who believe they may have been exposed to hepatitis A as a result of eating at the West Market St. McDonald’s and cannot attend the July 31 and August 1 vaccination event may call the Washington County Health Department at 423-975-2200 to schedule an appointment. Anyone exposed on July 24 needs to be vaccinated within 2 weeks of exposure - until August 7. Those with questions about hepatitis A may contact their health care provider or the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office at 423-979-4689.

The Tennessee Department of Health has identified an increase in hepatitis A cases across the state, many of which are tied to a large multi-state outbreak that began in early 2017. TDH is working with local health officials and other partners to respond to this outbreak. Learn more at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/tennessee-hepatitis-a-outbreak.html.