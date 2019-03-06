KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The man, the myth, the legend James Holzhauer is pretty much a household name now as he sweeps record after record as a contestant on Jeopardy!

As I write this, Jeopardy! James has won 32 straight games, bringing in a whopping $2,462,216.

That's, like, a lot of money.

Assume the IRS gets a good chunk, estimated at more than $800,000 at this point.

Take a little more out for California state income taxes, and Holzhauer is still left with about $1.63 million.

And that's still, like, a lot of money.

So when our friend James comes to visit us all in Knoxville (ya know, it could happen), what will he spend this money on?

Alex, I'll take "what that gets you in Knoxville" for 600.

Let's start with beer.

You could buy one $5 beer from one of our local breweries every day for the next 893 years.

That's a total of 326,000 beers.

Cheers.

Maybe you're more of an ice cream person, so let's go to Cruze Farm.

Pick a flavor, and you can get one of everything on their ice cream menu for about $24.

You can afford that one-of-everything menu every day for 186 years.

At that rate we are ALL screaming for ice cream, am I right?

Vol fans get ready. You've got the money for season tickets right on the 50-yard line of Neyland for, like ,ever.

Go ahead and splurge on the best seat for $3,000 a season.

That's a front row seat to Vols games for 543 football seasons.

I'll sing Rocky Top to that, friends.

Feeling charitable to your fellow Vol fans?

These winnings could send 31 Tennessee kids to UTK and cover the tuition of their bachelor's degrees.

James, where were you when I was in college?

And overlook your Knoxville kingdom from the nicest hotel in the city.

The Governor's Suite in the Tennessean Hotel can run up to $3,000 a night.

You could live there for about a year and a half until the money runs out and you're back with the rest of us commoners.

So if Jeopardy! James loses any time soon, he'll still have plenty of dough to explore the Scruffy City.