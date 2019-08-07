KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On July 1, 2019, Tennessee went Hands-Free.

Law enforcement officers across the state have enforced the new law that requires drivers to put down their phones for one week now.

“We want to educate. We want to save lives. We want to prevent injuries,” Lt. Don Boshears with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

But the number of citations issued may not be what you would expect.

“We are enforcing the law, but we want to be easy about it,” Boshears explained. “Every situation is different.”

Here are what the numbers look like for several departments across East Tennessee.

Since July 1, Sevierville Police issued 4 citations and 2 warning citations.

Deputies with the Blount County Sherriff’s Office have issued 4 warnings citations.

Anderson County deputies have issued several warnings, but zero citations.

Alcoa Police have decided not to issue drivers any citations until 30 days after the law was in effect.

Many local law enforcement offices told 10News they’re focusing on education first.

“It is something that we are going to enforce with either warning citations and regular court ordered citations. But we want the public to be educated on it,” Boshears said.

10News asked for citation numbers from the Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff's Office and THP, but had not received them as of 6 a.m. Monday.