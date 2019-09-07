WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congressman Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., will host a live telephone town hall Tuesday from his office in Washington, D.C., a news release from his office said.

Burchett's constituents will be able to ask him questions and learn more about what he is doing in Washington, as well as the committees he serves on, which include the House Budget, Foreign Affairs and Small Business committees.

The event will go from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can sign up to participate online here or call 865-523-3772 for more info and assistance.

The town hall will also be live streamed here.

