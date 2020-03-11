Here's how to vote if you're sick and a UT student

If you are a UT student experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive for the virus, you can still cast a ballot in Knox County.

University of Tennessee officials are encouraging students who have tested positive or are showing symptoms of COVID-19 to what's called the Knox County Election Commission process.

That means following a specific, three-step process as designated by Knox County.

Here's how to do it:

Step one: Call the Knox County Election Commission at 865-215-2480. The Election Commission will be open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Election Day. Callers will need to provide full name, date of birth, and address so the necessary paperwork can be prepared for the voter's ballot.

Step two: The voter will then be directed to the Knox County Health Department, 140 Dameron Avenue, to cast his/her ballot. Signage will be posted at the health department instructing voters where to go. Voters cannot show up at the Health Department to vote without first contacting the Election Commission, as the voter’s information will need to be confirmed before visiting the voting site.

Step three : Staff from the Knox County Health Department and Election workers from the Knox County Election Commission will assist voters in the casting of their ballots. COVID-19 safety precautions and processes developed in conjunction with the Knox County Health Department will be utilized. This polling location will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, November 3rd.