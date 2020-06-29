Bars, public pools can now reopen in Kentucky

Pools are some of the last businesses to reopen on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is in its final rounds of reopening businesses, here’s what you can expect:

You will now be able to be in groups of up to 50 people. Venues such as convention centers, hotel ballrooms, concert halls, stadiums, wedding venues and fairs and festivals can open back up to the public.

Bars can reopen as well but only if they are at half capacity.

Public pools will reopen just in time for the hot weather which means swim lessons and lifeguard training can start.

Only a limited number of people are allowed at public pools – no waiting areas, saunas or steam rooms will be allowed either. People cannot gather around the pools. Employees are expected to wear masks in common areas, but the state guidelines say lifeguards should not wear masks while on duty because it can be a safety hazard.

Low-touch youth sports and activities can start competing again with up to 50 people there to watch.

High-touch sports and activities can start practicing again but officials recommend practices have no more than 10 people and only one coach per group.

For an extended look at the guidelines, click here.

This is the last phase of reopening in Governor Beshear's Healthy At Work plan. The governor has not released any further guidance on when businesses in the state will be able to operate at full capacity.

