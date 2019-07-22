KNOXVILLE, Tenn — This weekend, you can get hundreds of items tax-free.

Tennessee's annual tax holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Most clothing, school and art supplies under $100 and computers $1,500 or less will be tax free.

The annual sales tax holiday covers more than 150 items.

Click here to see all of the tax-free items you can buy

Before you grab the shopping cart, here are a few things you need to know:

1. Your typical school supplies such as pencils, pens, notebook paper, backpacks and calculators will all be tax-free for the weekend.

Backpacks, tablets and school uniforms also won't be taxed, including paint, paintbrushes and drawing pads.

Textbooks and workbooks will be tax free, but regular books will still be taxed.

4. The tax-free holiday applies to all eligible items bought in Tennessee or items bought online and delivered to Tennessee addresses.

2.You will still have to pay tax on jewelry, cosmetics, sunglasses and computer supplies like printer paper and ink.

3. Panning a wedding? You're in luck!

This weekend only, bridal gowns and purchased tuxedos under $100 will also be tax-free.

Prom dresses and graduation caps and gowns will not be taxed either.

Anyone can avoid those taxes, not just students or Tennessee residents.

Tax-free weekend runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.