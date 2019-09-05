Add Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to the growing list of lawmakers who are calling on Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada to resign, after lewd text messages became public.

"He's hurting Tennessee. He's hurting the Republican Party. And he should resign immediately," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs told 10News.

Tennessee's House Speaker on Tuesday said he was wrong to participate in lewd conversations about women with his former chief of staff and described the language as "locker room talk" between adult men.

He also issued a statement to apologize for inappropriate text messages by him and his former chief of staff, and he condemned the content of those messages:

"I take complete ownership over the text messages with inappropriate comments about women that I exchanged with my former Chief of Staff and another individual several years ago. It's embarrassing and humbling to have it displayed in this manner. I apologize and hope that my friends, family, colleagues, and constituents find a way to forgive me for it because it is not the person I am and it hasn't been the way I have conducted myself as Speaker"

Despite the apology, lawmakers from across the aisle are calling for him to resign. His chief of staff, Cade Cothran, has already done so.

