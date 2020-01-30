Schools out for sickness means parents have to come up with ways to keep their kids entertained. There's many questions that come along with a sick day, so we answered them for you.

HOW CAN I KEEP THEM ENTERTAINED AT HOME?

When there's an unexpected "school's out" call for sickness and your kids may not be sick, it can be hard to know what to do while you wait for them to get back to the classroom.

Moms in certain Facebook groups said finding creative and engaging activities to do at home is key.

Use the kitchen to your advantage. Cook dinner as a family, bake cookies, have a sandwich making party.

Play safely with an indoor snowball fight with balled up socks, make a blanket fort, have a daytime slumber party or rent a movie to watch for the day.

If they are younger and reading is more their thing, our anchors Robin Wilhoit and John Becker can help with that below!

WHAT IF I DON'T WANT TO BE COOPED AT HOME UP ALL DAY?

If it's warm enough, it's a good idea to go outside! Places like a park, the zoo and the playground are all safe option where kids can get fresh air.

Of course if your kids are sick, keep them home, disinfect everything and keep your child away from other kids so sickness doesn't spread.

WHAT SHOULD I CLEAN BEFORE THE KIDS GO BACK TO CLASS?

While schools are cleaning every nook and cranny, it's important you clean at home too. Disinfect your child's items and "germ hot spots."

Everything your kids wear and take with them to school needs a deep clean. Throw their coats, backpacks and lunchboxes in the washer on cold to disinfect, then hang to dry.

Clean everything in your kid's backpack. Wipe down their books, folders, pencils, crayons, toys and devices and put them back in the clean backpack!

Make sure those household items are clean and good to go too. Put your child's toothbrush in the dishwasher to get rid of those germs and replace it after they recover from sickness.

Get those bed sheets and pillow cases in the wash and give those "germ hot spots" like light switches, handles and door knobs a wipe down, too.

WHAT ARE THE LAWS FOR CALLING OUT SICK TO CARE FOR MY KID?

For working parents with no other child care options, it can be difficult to make the decision of what to do with your children when school is called off unexpectedly.

Some are faced with the decision: do you call out of work to watch your kids or do you bring your kids to work?

But, can you get fired for doing either of those things?

Always check with your boss and your specific workplace policies before making your decision on what to do.

Tennessee is known as an "employment-at-will" state. This means an employer can legally hire, fire, suspend or discipline any employee at any time for any reason.

Don't assume you are able to use your sick time to care for your sick children.

So before you make the call, make sure your time off policies at work and your boss both allow you to do that.

Ten states guarantee working parents the right to use earned sick time to care for their children when they're sick, but Tennessee is not one of them.

Tennessee Representative Gloria Johnson proposed a bill in 2019 that would require employers to provide employees four hours of leave, paid or unpaid, each year so parents could be involved in schools, but it failed and a similar bill hasn't been introduced in 2020 so far.

Overall, weigh your options and decide what works best for your children as a working parent.

