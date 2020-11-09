Highlander Center turns 88 years old this weekend

The organization is hosting virtual events tonight to celebrate.

The Highlander Research and education center is turning 88 this weekend!

It was established in 1932 under its former name -- Highlander Folk School.

The non-profit aims to fight for justice, equality and sustainability through education and research.

And the organization is kicking off its virtual homecoming events tonight to celebrate!

On Friday, the organization will introduce special guests and show a film called "Warrior Women" at 8.

Tomorrow from 6 to 7, the organization will highlight its work throughout the years.