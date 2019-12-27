MILLERVILLE, Minn. — Family and friends are preparing to say goodbye to the 12-year-old boy injured in a farming accident that killed his father and uncle.

Alex Boesl was taken to Children's Hospital after the silo accident in Millerville, Minnesota on Dec. 21.

The following update was posted the CaringBridge site set up for Alex:

"Although a miracle didn’t happen here for us, eternal life in the House of God is the most beautiful of all miracles. Pray for Alex’s family, as we prepare to say goodbye to our sweet boy. Through our faith, we have no doubt that Alex will be united with his dad in Heaven, as Curt waits for him with arms wide open.

As others wait for a miracle, Alex’s heart of gold would want them to receive it. Alex’s Christmas miracle is giving life to others. His giving legacy will live on."

His father, 47-year-old Curt Boesl died at the hospital on Dec. 22. Curt, who owned the farm in Douglas County where the accident happened, was also the Millerville Assistant Fire Chief. Curt and Alex passed out out atop a silo holding high-moisture corn. The fermenting process creates a gas, commonly known as silo gas, that had escaped.

Steve Boesl, 49, died at the scene while trying to save his brother and nephew.

So far, a GoFundMe set up to support the two families has raised more than $48,000.

