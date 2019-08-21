KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Historic Ramsey House is set to celebrate the "unofficial end of summer" with its Fourth Annual Ancient Sounds Celtic and Appalachian Outdoor Music Festival next month.

It's set for Sept. 1, 2019. Starting at 2 p.m. hear regional talent, including Four Leaf Peat, The Missing Goats, Elza Gate and more, perform Celtic and Appalachian music into the evening.

Rain or shine, guests can bring a chair or blanket to sit in the shade of the performance tent.

Tickets are $15 and available at www.ramseyhouse.org or at (865) 546-0745.

Proceeds from the event go towards continuing the educational mission of Historic Ramsey House.

