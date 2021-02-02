Blount Memorial Hospital opens time capsule, giving a glimpse into history

The hospital created a display so families, former workers and community members can take a peek at what is inside.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Most of the time, people learn about history just by reading it in a book or listening to a story. It's rare to have the chance to stand next to artifacts from the past.

Yet, that's exactly what Blount Memorial Hospital is giving people a chance to do with a time capsule. They opened one from July 1984 on Friday. It was buried as part of the dedication and opening of the North/South wing of the hospital and it stayed buried for 37 years.

It was placed below a bronze plaque at the base of the flagpole in the Garden of Life area, with instructions to open it on July 7, 2021.

Inside were different types of syringes, an x-ray from more than 30 years ago and a poster signed by the hospital's employees in 1984. There was also a photo of the "new" wing in the time capsule and a film touring the facility.

The film was recorded on a videocassette.